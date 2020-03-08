The hits keep on coming.

Christian Cappis with his first professional goal this morning! Solid finish by the Texan 🎯🎯🎯pic.twitter.com/c7uICPvOHd— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) March 8, 2020
In Svenska Cupen group phae action, Aron Jóhannsson became the fifth American of the weekend to net an opener in Hammarby's 4-0 cruise past Sundsvall. Today's Man of the Match is one helluva cup piggy; across all his career stops, "Bacon" has gotten fat on 12 goals in 16 domestic cup contests.
Finally,we turn to Ecuador, where Michael Hoyos has now scored in three of Guayaquil City's first four games of the new league season. This time, he potted a nifty lunging header to earn the home side a 1-1 share with Macara.
- Greg Seltzer
