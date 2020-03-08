Sunday, March 8, 2020

The hits keep on coming.

It has been quite the prolific weekend for Americans Abroad, to say the least. We'll start Sunday's rundown in Denmark, where Christian Cappis broke the ice in Hobro's 1-1 draw against Esbjerg with a fine give-and-go strike. His first pro goal earned the hosts an important survival point.




In Svenska Cupen group phae action, Aron Jóhannsson became the fifth American of the weekend to net an opener in Hammarby's 4-0 cruise past Sundsvall. Today's Man of the Match is one helluva cup piggy; across all his career stops, "Bacon" has gotten fat on 12 goals in 16 domestic cup contests.



Finally,we turn to Ecuador, where Michael Hoyos has now scored in three of Guayaquil City's first four games of the new league season. This time, he potted a nifty lunging header to earn the home side a 1-1 share with Macara.








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)