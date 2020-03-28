Yup, he's still here for now.

We've reached the "one day, but not today" spot on the field. I know many observers would prefer to put our best player out on the flank, but we're still not quite ready for that (with one situational exception).
Christian Pulisic
Sebastian Lletget
Brenden Aaronson
Hangin' around: Duane Holmes
It's not just about Pulisic being so far above the rest of the current #10 (or #10-esque-ish) talent pool. Keeping him in this role also spares him a lot of hump-busting track back work typical for wingers. Against most CONCACAF foes, however, Lletget is a dependable understudy. If we're, say, staring across at Mexico in the Nations League final come June, I'd go with the Chelsea ace.
Aaronson has plenty of two-way grit, but does he actually have a lock-pick in his toolbelt at this level? Answer is TBD. And ya know what? We can kinda say the same things about Holmes.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, March 28, 2020
