Pop the popcorn!

I will get back on the Clipboard tonight, but for now let's add one to my soccer movie binge list. The makers of Soccertown USA were planning to hit the festival circuit until everyone's social life went on hold. Because of that, they decided to post the full documentary - the story of Kearny, New Jersey, the suburban hamlet where John Harkes, Tony Meola and Tab Ramos grew up together before leading the US national team into the modern age - on YouTube.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
