Willkommen zurück!

Now... back to today's main matter at hand: top flight soccer returning to our lives. Finally. Hellsyeah. Wunderbar.
In case you missed the action, here's a little taste of what the Revierderby sounded like without 80,000 screaming fans in the house (and of Erling Håland's six-foot berth FIFA20 glitch celebration, to boot).
Haaland welome us back, and of cause with a social distance celebration pic.twitter.com/y4OoBRuCNm— Kunle🇳🇬 (@sanda_kunle) May 16, 2020
At least German clubs didn't go the way of FC Seoul to provide, erm... ambience.
2016 K League winners FC Seoul inadvertently used sex dolls rather than fashion mannequins to help fill empty stands this weekend. The club has apologised. Both the club and the supplier are pointing fingers at others. (It's not just COVID-19 you need to avoid catching!) #kleague pic.twitter.com/59rSU8XxYL— Devon Rowcliffe (@WhoAteTheSquid) May 17, 2020
I've also grabbed a mini-Few Things regarding this return for your morning perusal.
- Sky Sports gives a generally positive (or, at least, understanding) rundown of how things worked, both on and off the field.
- Of course, not everyone was so cheerful about league play in empty stadiums.
- Here's something worth noting: Bundesliga viewing records were smashed in Germany, which had to be music to league office/club ownership ears. If this is going to help cover the financial losses from the break, they'll need eyes on TV sets. And even better, the record-smashing extended well beyond the border, and even to America. They definitely got those eyes, y'all. At least for the first round back. You can help boost those ratings when Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen tackle Bayer Leverkusen on Fox Sports 2 in a few hours.
