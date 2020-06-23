Given all the food and soccer clips in my history, it really came as no surprise that I happened upon a couple of noice videos with Adam Richman profiling the fine eats available at MLS pre-game tailgates.
The first one I caught was showing off LAFC's homemade grub wares. Okay, yum.
Next up was Montreal. And a reminder not to watch such things when I'm hungry. Because then food needs to be eaten, stat. You killed me, Montreal. I can't wait to find out where the series will turn up next.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
"I want to go to there."
