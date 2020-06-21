Look Who's Back x2

In his first action since January 1st Christian Pulisic subs in and immediately scores the equalizer for Chelsea! (Video credit via @nbcsports) #MyPLSummer #AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/0Fqz3ScQGu— The 5th Quarter (@The5ifthQuarter) June 21, 2020
And just to put things in Blues perspective...
Pulisic's 1st CFC season vs Willian/Pedro's 1st CFC Season— Nouman (@nomifooty) June 21, 2020
Pulisic [7 Goals & 6 Assists in 24 Games] [Goal/Assist every 124 minutes]
Willian [4 Goals & 10 Assists in 46 Games] [Goal/Assist every 240 minutes]
Pedro [9 Goals & 3 Assists in 43 Games] [Goal/Assist every 231 mins] pic.twitter.com/3jHGl2dQVD
Meanwhile, Kenny Saief opened his account with loan employers Lechia Gdańsk by cracking a nifty lone goal winner at Pogoń Szczecin. The points pulled them to within shouting distance of a Europa League slot with five games remaining.
- Greg Seltzer
