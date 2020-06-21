Sunday, June 21, 2020

Look Who's Back x2

He hasn't played in about six months, but you'd never know it. Christian Pulisic returned to the Chelsea fold on Sunday and made a difference in their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. He bagged his sixth of the EPL season (and seventh overall this term) a mere moment after coming on to begin the rally.




And just to put things in Blues perspective...







Meanwhile, Kenny Saief opened his account with loan employers Lechia Gdańsk by cracking a nifty lone goal winner at Pogoń Szczecin. The points pulled them to within shouting distance of a Europa League slot with five games remaining.






- Greg Seltzer
