Yeeeeah, I'm gonna need one of those.

#PumaPack - We've teamed up with @AustinFC to create this special-edition t-shirt with proceeds going to the Black Pumas' "Know You Better" relief initiative, supporting local record stores and venues impacted by COVID-19. Pre-order yours now: https://t.co/n3t20ZHzF6 pic.twitter.com/2BlbZI61B1— Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) June 23, 2020
And you don't know Black Pumas, dear heavens, what are you waiting for? Check 'em out. Now. Then you'll know how cool Austin FC's second celebrity fan is.
- Greg Seltzer
