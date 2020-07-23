Thursday, July 23, 2020

And it's just the start.

I mean, what else can we say about Christian Pulisic? The only thing he really needs is to stay healthy, and the sky's the limit.










- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:

Tom said...

I loved that Klopp reaction shot.

July 23, 2020 at 8:53 AM
DaMa said...

Yep, that was the first thing my buddies and I discussed. The Klopp face.

I will say... Lampard worries me. I think he got very lucky in having limited options this season, but I worry that he thinks he knows things he doesn't know.

For instance the 3-4-3 without Pulisic. There may be reasons related to CP10 being more of a winger in his mind than Mount, but it really does look like Frank looks for reasons to not go to CP10.

It's not youth management (it was Mount who started, equally young). I thought maybe it was injury related but then I saw him moving when he came on.

For a while I thought I was imagining it. I don't think so anymore.

July 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM

