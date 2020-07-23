And it's just the start.

Pulisic the hero we didn’t deserve today. pic.twitter.com/LzYCtYPH9B— 🌬 (@cfcbrano) July 22, 2020
Jurgen Klopp couldn't hold back a smile when Pulisic scored today 😁 pic.twitter.com/asTZ0OX9BX— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, Футбол, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Pulisic the hero we didn’t deserve today. pic.twitter.com/LzYCtYPH9B— 🌬 (@cfcbrano) July 22, 2020
Jurgen Klopp couldn't hold back a smile when Pulisic scored today 😁 pic.twitter.com/asTZ0OX9BX— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020
2 comments:
I loved that Klopp reaction shot.
Yep, that was the first thing my buddies and I discussed. The Klopp face.
I will say... Lampard worries me. I think he got very lucky in having limited options this season, but I worry that he thinks he knows things he doesn't know.
For instance the 3-4-3 without Pulisic. There may be reasons related to CP10 being more of a winger in his mind than Mount, but it really does look like Frank looks for reasons to not go to CP10.
It's not youth management (it was Mount who started, equally young). I thought maybe it was injury related but then I saw him moving when he came on.
For a while I thought I was imagining it. I don't think so anymore.
Post a Comment