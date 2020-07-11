Back from being kidnapped...

The lady always "surprise" abducts me on my birthday for some cool adventure or another, which is awesome. However, the result of a sunrise paddle down rivers and canals was me missing the last two games live. Perhaps that has amped up my excitement slightly, but I surely can't be the only one fascinated to see what happens from this (click for the big'un):
Exactly how false is the 9 is Rossettinho playing here? Can Atlanta handle the Red Bulls midfield? Why is Barco on the bench? Who can win the flanks? This could get wacky, which would mark it as the first wacky game of the tourney. Let's do this.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment