Either Trash Pandas or Slingers. Do not test me on this.

I would totally be up for Capybaras if the animal had any connection at all to the continent. But alas. I'm totally up for the other two options mentioned in the post title (even if the color schemes would need to change dranatically from these mock-ups).
And, in case you're wondering, this is a slinger.
When we asked for team name suggestions last fall, over 5,000 fans submitted entries! Some were great. Others were… interesting? 😳 Lazer Snakes didn’t quite rise to the top, but we can’t wait to reveal our name, crest and colors on 8.13.20! 🙌🙌 #MLS4THELOU pic.twitter.com/JOKoD7PyJP— MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) July 27, 2020
Ask and ye shall receive! Behold a few more fan-submitted team names that didn't quite make the cut. Not a day goes by that we don't second guess ourselves on Trash Pandas, though... pic.twitter.com/Vac1WIUW4T— MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) July 27, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment