Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Holy crap, we have MLS.

Yeah, I'm a bit jazzed we have an actual MLS game, and then more jazzed it will be the first of many contentious matches between Orlando City and Inter Miami. And wow, even a couple of surprises in each line-up. It's kiiinda amazing that neither Mendez nor Perea will start in the Lions midfield, while Carranza and Pizarro are on the bench for the "visitors" (as it were).

Ugh let's go, kick a ball.










- Greg Seltzer
Jeremy said...

Greg, it has to be a bit surreal to have games 3pm over there with the 9am kickoff here. Its definitely a shoes on other foot kinda situation.

July 9, 2020 at 12:12 AM

