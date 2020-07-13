Monday, July 13, 2020

How do you say "OOF!" in Canadian?

Is it just me or was the big mistake pulling both Pozuelo and Piatti at about the same time? For 80+ minutes, D.C. United had no business thinking about a point. Hell, they had little business only being down two. But if you yank all the main pressure valves too soon, and this will eventually happen...










- Greg Seltzer
