How do you say "OOF!" in Canadian?

1 - @dcunited are the first team to have a player sent off while trailing by two or more goals and collect a point in an @MLS match since at least 2007 (W0 D1 L156). Phoenix.#MLSisBack— OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 13, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, Футбол, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
1 - @dcunited are the first team to have a player sent off while trailing by two or more goals and collect a point in an @MLS match since at least 2007 (W0 D1 L156). Phoenix.#MLSisBack— OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 13, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment