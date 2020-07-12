BREAKING NEWS!!!— Matt Pyzdrowski (@mattpyzdrowski) July 12, 2020
Ok, this is new for me but here we go...
Have a source who just told me the @TorontoFC vs @dcunited game this morning in @MLS is being cancelled.
Each team had a player test positive for COVID overnight.
Protocol is to leave players quarantined at hotel and
D.C. United match vs. Toronto FC is on hold and is expected to be postponed. Teams are on site at stadium. Positive tests. Erik Sorga was not on the game-day roster, despite not being injured. Details to come ...— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 12, 2020
MLS postpones Toronto FC vs. DC United match.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2020
📝: https://t.co/pWgmPbVdod pic.twitter.com/D45sKYXqZ9
DCU player tested positive, TFC player's test was inconclusive.— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 12, 2020
I've said it before and I'll say it again: Florida was the irresponsible mistake here.
- Greg Seltzer
