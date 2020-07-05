It would be entirely fair to say that Emmanuel Sabbi deployed some mighty swift twinkletoes to snap a 12-game goal fast in Hobro's 3-2 loss to Randers. This is an odd clip, but you'll get the idea of how he got his side on the board to halve the lead near the half hour. They'd still go on to drop what was a meaningless match as far as the table was concerned; they're already securely fastened into the relegation playoff (not that it will be Sabbi's problem for long, however it goes).
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Zoomzoom!
