Sunday, August 23, 2020

Ayyy!

Gotta give it up for Alphonso Davies, who became just the fourth CONCACAF product to play in a Champions League final and win it (joining Rafa Márquez, Keylor Navas and Dwight Yorke). Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain also marked the first time that two players from our region started the final on opposing teams. 

EDIT: I forgot Dwight Yorke. Silly me.



- Greg Seltzer

