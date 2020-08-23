Gotta give it up for Alphonso Davies, who became just the fourth CONCACAF product to play in a Champions League final and win it (joining Rafa Márquez, Keylor Navas and Dwight Yorke). Bayern Munich's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain also marked the first time that two players from our region started the final on opposing teams.
EDIT: I forgot Dwight Yorke. Silly me.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Ayyy!
