It's A Nagelsmann Christmas

I've actually got some posts backed up on the notepad, and will make time to get some things up after I finish one last work inbox item. But this one simply couldn't wait. With help from a fortunate carom off a defender, Tyler Adams has fired RB Leipzig into their first Champions League semifinal with an 89th minute winner. Those other Red Bulls brushed aside an Atlético Madrid outfit that doesn't lose very often - their reward is a Tuesday bout against a Paris Saint-Germain side that loses even less with a place in the final on the line.
Tyler Adams does it!!— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 13, 2020
The American man puts Leipzig up 2-1 with minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/HShBjxNXGz
- Greg Seltzer
