Monday, August 24, 2020

Ted Talk

If you haven't checked out Jason Sudeikis' new show Ted Lasso, you really should get on that. It's a TV series extrapolation of a few NBC ads from back when they started broadcasting EPL matches, and it's all sorts of fun. Those who didn't run to the kitchen/bathroom/bar/corner store at halftime of the Champions League final may have gotten just a small taste in a sketch featuring none other than (DUN DUN DUN) José Mourinho.



 





- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)