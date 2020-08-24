If you haven't checked out Jason Sudeikis' new show Ted Lasso, you really should get on that. It's a TV series extrapolation of a few NBC ads from back when they started broadcasting EPL matches, and it's all sorts of fun. Those who didn't run to the kitchen/bathroom/bar/corner store at halftime of the Champions League final may have gotten just a small taste in a sketch featuring none other than (DUN DUN DUN) José Mourinho.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, August 24, 2020
Ted Talk
