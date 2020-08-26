We're sticking with the goal categories as we continue our Americas Abroad career count updates, this time getting more specific to tally markers from the top continental competitions around the globe. Normally, I'd just deal with UEFA cups and call it a day. No more.
I have combined our version of a Champions League and South America's always thrilling Copa Libertadores into one category, as several of the players you'll see listed played in both tournaments during their time with Mexican clubs. It just seemed right.
All of the charts below are for the tournments proper. No qualifying goals are included, only group stage and beyond (or an equivalent from back in the day before group stages).
UEFA Champions League
4 DaMarcus Beasley
3 Christian Pulisic
2 Fabian Johnson
Jermaine Jones
Tied w/1: Tyler Adams, Maurice Edu, Jovan Kirovski, Sacha Kljestan, Weston McKennie
--
CONCACAF Champions League + Copa Libertadores
12 Hérculez Gómez
2 Paul Arriola
Joe Corona
Tied w/ 1: Ventura Alvarado, Edgar Castillo, José Carlos Díaz, Kevin Hoyos, Michael Orozco, José Francisco Torres, Nicolás Torres
--
And just so you don't think we left any relevant bases uncovered...
Asian Champions League
1 Mix Diskerud
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The Big Show-Men
We're sticking with the goal categories as we continue our Americas Abroad career count updates, this time getting more specific to tally markers from the top continental competitions around the globe. Normally, I'd just deal with UEFA cups and call it a day. No more.
No comments:
Post a Comment