The Big Stages

Okay, enough with being strictly boujie. It's time to take inventory of all continental cup goals scored by American ex-pats. That means including Europa League, UEFA Cup, Cup Winners Cup, Copa Sudamericana, etc. And all qualifying, too. As Annie Edison might say...
Basically, it's another list that Christian Pulisic will continue to climb until he's at the top. I gave it some thought, and I see no great reason why he can't lap the field a few times until he's north of 30 goals in Europe.
As will always be the case with these stat updates, players wearing an asterisk are still active in their respective regions. Obviously, there are several guys just getting started with their European adventures.
Oh, and one thing I forgot to mention before: On all these stat posts, I'm linking Wiki articles and other info pages for some names that are probably not widely familiar to most fans. Mostly older players, you can click through to check out who these guys were. You'll see more if you check the previous chart updates.
UEFA
8 Terrence Boyd
7 Clint Dempsey
6 DaMarcus Beasley
4 Jozy Altidore
Sacha Kljestan
3 Christian Pulisic*
Tied w/ 2: Alejandro Bedoya, Carlos Bocanegra, Michael Bradley, John Caufield, Mix Diskerud*, Thomas Dooley, Maurice Edu, Aron Jóhannsson*, Fabian Johnson, Jermaine Jones, Oguchi Onyewu
Tied w/ 1: Tyler Adams*, Jonathan Amon*, Tyler Boyd*, John Anthony Brooks*, Romain Gall*, Bryan Gerzicich, Jermaine Jones, Jovan Kirovski, Ilija Mitić, David Regis, Claudio Reyna, Kenny Saief*, Weston McKennie*, Jordan Seabrook, David Wagner, Julie Veee
The CONCACAF/CONMEBOL chart is the same as it was here. However, with the addition of complimentary cups, good ol' Mix now has some company on the Asian chart.
AFC
3 Mix Diskerud
Victor Mansaray*
- Greg Seltzer
