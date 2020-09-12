A Saturday Hat Trick

It was a big day for Americans playing abroad, to say the least. In addition to the three goals you'll see below, we also had Tyler Adams earning Man of the Match honors after RB Leipzig's DfB-Pokal stroll and Konrad de la Fuente looked fantastic in his Barcelona first team debut in a preseason friendly (he actually put the ball in the net, but it was waved away by a close - if not questionable - offside flag).
Let's start with German DfB-Pokal action, which saw Julian Green star as Greuther Fürth outlasted pesky sixh flight amateurs Meinerzhagen (say that three times fast!) 6-1. The US attacker set up the away side's late equalizer, and then bagged a glorious winner in extras. If/when I find a better quality clip, it will be subbed in.
Julian Green puts @kleeblattfuerth up 2-1 in extra time! #usmnt #kleeblatt #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/NGoKQ8gBCs— Jon Soltz (@jonsoltz) September 12, 2020
Next, we hop the border into France, where Niko Gioacchini opened his season account less than three minutes into Caen's 3-0 victory at Rodez. Three weeks in, the Vikings are in second place.
Nick Gioacchini goal for Caen vs Rodez pic.twitter.com/7ZbLCIfEfq— Matthew (@false_fullback) September 12, 2020
Finally, let's jet all the way over to Vietnam, where Victor Mansaray hit the jets to temporarily pull Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh level in a 3-2 loss to Than Quảng Ninh
- Greg Seltzer
