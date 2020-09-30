I opted to wait for a proper quality clip on this one and, well, the Keuken Kampioen Divisie takes its sweet time. But finally, we can take a good look at Sebastian Soto's double in Telstar's weekend 6-1 demolition of Den Bosch. Making his first start for the loan employers, the kid needed less than a half hour to apply a pair of cool finishes. Can he approach the 19 Andrija Novakovich scored for the same Dutch second flight club two seasons back? Don't say never, because Soto probably has the better team around him.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A Telstar Is Born
I opted to wait for a proper quality clip on this one and, well, the Keuken Kampioen Divisie takes its sweet time. But finally, we can take a good look at Sebastian Soto's double in Telstar's weekend 6-1 demolition of Den Bosch. Making his first start for the loan employers, the kid needed less than a half hour to apply a pair of cool finishes. Can he approach the 19 Andrija Novakovich scored for the same Dutch second flight club two seasons back? Don't say never, because Soto probably has the better team around him.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 9:16 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment