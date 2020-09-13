And the hits just keep on coming...

Well, I suppose it's safe to say the Americans playing abroad are enjoying one helluva of a weekend. You can now add Beşiktaş winger Tyler Boyd to the list of weekend scorers, and he may not be done as the game is only at halftime. Even though he got a slight bit of help from a defender's noggin, I'm going to go ahead and term this Süper Lig opening day icebreaker a golazo.
Tyler Boyd'un füzesi pic.twitter.com/s78dmOgrh8— Boateng (@besiktask56) September 13, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
Any chance he works his way back into competition for one of the non-Pulisic attacking options? There's been some interesting recent developments that makes me think his ship may have sailed for Berhalter, but im not really sure where to rank the turkish super league. Though I had many a turkish cab driver tell me at length. L-e-n-g-t-h. Anyway... in my mind its 2nd tier kind of in line with the english championship, but i guess for a team that gets some CL run, maybe its above that?
The C'ship may be an apt comparison, as the Super Lig is both highly physical and quite competitive. But I can't imagine his USMNT ship has sailed, the guy is only 25. If he gets his mojo back, Berhalter will keep calling.
