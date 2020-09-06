Nah, it's not a Ghostbusters post. It's just time to change things up a little with these Americans Abroad stat updates. There's no pre-set rhyme or reason to the order I'm unveiling these in - sometimes I'll continue in a similar vein to the last post, sometimes I'll slip streams to a like category for a different stat, sometimes I'll just switch to an entirely unrelated category. In the words of the immortal Joaquin Andujar, "Ju-neba-no."
This is one of those stream-slippers; same as the last post in that we're counting all continental cups, except we're talkin' helpers now. And once again, Christian Pulisic has a little work to do to take a top spot he looks destined to run away with.
As always, those with an asterisk are still active at the top level in the respective region.
UEFA
10 Sacha Kljestan
6 Christian Pulisic*
5 Clint Dempsey
Jermaine Jones
4 Fabian Johnson
3 Damarcus Beasley
Romain Gall*
2 Terrence Boyd
Kenny Saief*
Tied w/ 1: Jozy Altidore, Danny Califf, Steve Cherundolo, Mix Diskerud*, Josh Gatt, Will John, Eddie Johnson, Weston McKennie*, Oguchi Onyewu, Matt Polster, Giovanni Reyna*, Marcus Tracy
--
The Western hemisphere chart is notable in two ways. First, "Gringo" Torres has run away from the pack thus far. Secondly, we actually have a keeper listed (check the hotlinked name).
CONCACAF/CONMEBOL
5 José Francisco Torres
Tied w/ 1: Edgar Castillo, Joe Corona, Hérculez Gómez, Kevin Piedrahita*, Rubio Rubin, Nicolás Torres
--
ASIA
2 Victor Mansaray*
1 Mix Diskerud
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, September 6, 2020
Crossing The Streams
Nah, it's not a Ghostbusters post. It's just time to change things up a little with these Americans Abroad stat updates. There's no pre-set rhyme or reason to the order I'm unveiling these in - sometimes I'll continue in a similar vein to the last post, sometimes I'll slip streams to a like category for a different stat, sometimes I'll just switch to an entirely unrelated category. In the words of the immortal Joaquin Andujar, "Ju-neba-no."
No comments:
Post a Comment