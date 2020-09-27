Let's begin our Sunday goal journey in Denmark, where SønderjyskE's Haji Wright hopped off the bench to bag decisive late double in a 3-1 defeat of Aalborg BK. He came on just after the visitors tied it up from the spot, and ended up taking his total to three in as many Superliga games.
Next door in Sweden, white-hot Hammarby forward Aron Jóhannsson said "anything you can do, I can do, too." He fired the 65th winner at Falkenburg, and then earned/converted a stoppage time penalty to take his league total to eight (all of which have come in the last nine games).
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Deuces Wild
Let's begin our Sunday goal journey in Denmark, where SønderjyskE's Haji Wright hopped off the bench to bag decisive late double in a 3-1 defeat of Aalborg BK. He came on just after the visitors tied it up from the spot, and ended up taking his total to three in as many Superliga games.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 2:01 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, Austria, by Greg Seltzer, Denmark, Sweden, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment