Monday, September 14, 2020

Extended Weekend?

All together now: "Americans simply can't stop scoring."

Yep, Monday saw Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Gio Reyna got a little help from his friend in burying a free kick in the club's 5-0 DfB-Pokal walk through Duisburg. That means that, not including friendly tallies, our boys have bagged a grand total of eight goals since Saturday morning. If this keeps up any longer, I'm gonna need to break out the ol' "Tied w/ 1" category on the Americans Abroad chart much sooner than usual. Or hell, at this rate, maybe "Tied w/ 2" by that point.





Greg Seltzer

