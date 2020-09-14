Extended Weekend?

All together now: "Americans simply can't stop scoring."
Yep, Monday saw Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Gio Reyna got a little help from his friend in burying a free kick in the club's 5-0 DfB-Pokal walk through Duisburg. That means that, not including friendly tallies, our boys have bagged a grand total of eight goals since Saturday morning. If this keeps up any longer, I'm gonna need to break out the ol' "Tied w/ 1" category on the Americans Abroad chart much sooner than usual. Or hell, at this rate, maybe "Tied w/ 2" by that point.
Gio Reyna goal vs Duisberg AA's pic.twitter.com/KhBdDs6b5I— Matthew (@false_fullback) September 14, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment