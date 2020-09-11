It certainly didn't take long for Haji Wright to get off the mark with new side SønderjyskE. The summer catch used both speed and strength to cap their 2-0 Superliga opening day win over FC Midtjylland on Friday night.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, September 11, 2020
Fast Start, Fast Finish
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:33 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Denmark, Videos
