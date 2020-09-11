Friday, September 11, 2020

Fast Start, Fast Finish

It certainly didn't take long for Haji Wright to get off the mark with new side SønderjyskE. The summer catch used both speed and strength to cap their 2-0 Superliga opening day win over FC Midtjylland on Friday night.





- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)