"Gee, I didn't get you anything."

Hammarby forward Aron Jóhannsson received a neat little present and replied with a nifty little finish to christen a 4-0 cruise through IFK Göteborg on Thursday night. Our favorite Icelandic-American from Mobile, Alabama now has five goals in his last six league games, and his club moved within four points of the last Europa League slot.
American forward Aron Johannsson is given this awesome gift from IFK. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/z6bOh2hWbE— When Playing It Out of the Back Goes Wrong (@wpiootbgw) September 10, 2020
