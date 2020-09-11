Friday, September 11, 2020

"Gee, I didn't get you anything."

Hammarby forward Aron Jóhannsson received a neat little present and replied with a nifty little finish to christen a 4-0 cruise through IFK Göteborg on Thursday night. Our favorite Icelandic-American from Mobile, Alabama now has five goals in his last six league games, and his club moved within four points of the last Europa League slot.








- Greg Seltzer

