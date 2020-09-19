Gio-Thermal

It's was a busy week, but I'll get back to stat nerdin' tomorrow. For now, let's catch up with a couple more American ex-pat goal scorers from Saturday.
First, up, there Borussia Dortmund phenom Giovanni Reyna, who grabbed his first career Bundesliga goal to open a 3-0 victory over visiting 'Gladbach. If that wasn't enough, he also won the penalty for their second.


Over in Norway, Henry Wingo made it two Americans to open league accounts when he fired home a partially deflected late consolation in 10-man Molde FK's 2-0 defeat at Vålerenga.
- Greg Seltzer
