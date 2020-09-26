I was planning to continue with another Americans Abroad keeper stat count, but ran into a slight availability snag. So I've set that one aside for the moment, and we'll hop over to the defenders. When it comes to back liners aiding in the collection of clean sheets, we have three active guys bearing down hard on the top three.
Just to clarify the parameters here, this count covers all top flights and selected second divisions (England, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Portugal), all domestic cups that earn a European berth for the winner and all UEFA cup competitions. Players were only credited when they played some of the game in defense; guys like Geoff Cameron, Thomas Dooley, Timothy Chandler and Fabian Johnson did not get credit for matches they played entirely in midfield/on the wing.
As usual, those with an asterisk are still active in Europe and able to add to their totals.
SHUTOUT PARTICIPATIONS
86 Oguchi Onyewu
81 Steve Cherundolo
79 David Regis
78 John Anthony Brooks*
Eric Lichaj*
77 Carlos Bocanegra
73 Gregg Berhalter
71 Tim Ream*
54 Jay DeMerit
Thomas Dooley
53 Jonathan Spector
47 Geoff Cameron*
42 Charles Kazlauskas
33 Timothy Chandler*
DeAndre Yedlin*
32 Frank Simek
31 Danny Califf
30 Michael Parkhurst
Zak Whitbread
29 Clarence Goodson
28 Leo Krupnik
Matt Miazga*
27 Cameron Carter-Vickers*
Brendan Hines-Ike*
26 Clarence Goodson
Antonee Robinson*
25 John O'Brien
22 Fabian Johnson
20 Heath Pearce
Greg Vanney
19 Robbie Russell
18 Shaq Moore*
17 Sergiño Dest*
Greg Vanney
15 Robbie Russell
A.J. Soares
14 Ramiro Corrales
Cory Gibbs
13 Alex DeJohn
Hunter Freeman
Alexi Lalas
Ryan Miller
Peter Vermes
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Makin' The Donuts - Part Deux
I was planning to continue with another Americans Abroad keeper stat count, but ran into a slight availability snag. So I've set that one aside for the moment, and we'll hop over to the defenders. When it comes to back liners aiding in the collection of clean sheets, we have three active guys bearing down hard on the top three.
No comments:
Post a Comment