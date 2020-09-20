As I said before, there's no set pattern for unveiling all these Americans Abroad stat updates. This is one of those times when we're just gonna hyperspace to a whole new realm. So far, I've only dealt with goals and assists. I will get back to the offensive categories at some point, but now it's time to switch it up completely and check in with the netminders.
A couple of quick caveats before we dive into our first keepers' count. First, this is as complete a list as I can come up with at the moment, but be aware that there are at least a few old-timey guys that I was unable to find complete stats for - I'm talking dudes from back in the 60's and 70's. So technically, this is not a fully comprehensive list. We'll need to settle for close enough, at least for now. Secondly, I did not forget the backstops who played in Mexico and South America, but will need to double back on them later because I still need to do some digging to finish counting Jonny Walker's clean sheets from his days in Chile. Long story short, it will be either him or William Yarbrough (45 Liga MX shutouts, mind you) that tops that chart. Probably Yarbrough, but we shall eventually see.
As always, those with asterisks are still actively trying to add to their honor division totals. And now, on with our first goalkeeper countdown...
Top Flight League Shutouts
146 Brad Friedel
133 Tim Howard
84 Kasey Keller
32 Steve Clark
30 Brad Guzan
28 Marcus Hahnemann
Ethan Horvath*
25 Tim Murray*
16 Josh Wicks
11 Troy Perkins
9 Adin Brown
6 Colin Burns
Craig Hill
Ciaran Nugent
4 Michael Lansing*
Juergen Sommer
3 Michael Hartmann*
Matt Pyzdrowski
2 David Brcic
Lance Friesz
Zack Steffen*
Quentin Westberg
1 Ian Feuer
Alex Horwath
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Makin' The Donuts
