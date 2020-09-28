Marathon Men

We're sticking with the defenders to update the list of longest shutout streaks for Americans who've played in Europe. I will soon double back and post these last two stat categories for the Liga MX/CONMEBOL crowd.
As with the shutout participations, we're counting from all top flights and selected second flights). On the other hand, no cups this time, and no playoffs - this one is strictly for league regular season accomplishment.
You'll probably notice that the long stingy streaks have dried up a bit since we last checked in a few years ago. Only seven shutout runs have eclipsed the 325-minute minimum requirement to make this cut, and four of those came courtesy of Tim Ream. That gives him five streaks on the list, but he's still one behind good ol' Gooch. Ream's also the only guy that got within two clean sheet games of Michael Parkhurst's insane record tun.
LONGEST SHUTOUT STREAK
659 Michael Parkhurst (FC Nordsjælland, 2012)
647 Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège/FC Twente, 2009-11)
637 Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège, 2005)
497 Tim Ream (Fulham, 2020)
459 Tim Ream (Fulham, 2018)
440 Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest, 2016)
Charles Kazlauskas (Helmond Sport, 2010)
429 Carlos Bocanegra (Rennes, 2008)
426 Jay DeMerit (Watford, 2007)
422 John O'Brien (Ajax, 2002)
416 Tim Ream (Bolton, 2014)
412 Alexi Lalas (Padova, 1995)
410 Tim Ream (Fulham, 2020)
414 Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège, 2008)
406 Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège, 2009)
398 John Anthony Brooks (Hertha Berlin, 2015-16)
395 Jonathan Bornstein (Maccabi Netanya, 2018-19)
374 Zak Whitbread (Derby County, 2014)
373 Steve Cherundolo (Hannover 96, 2006)
Jay DeMerit (Watford, 2007)
371 Danny Califf (Aalborg BK, 2008)
370 Thomas Dooley (Kaiserslautern, 1990)
369 Alexi Lalas (Padova, 1995)
365 Danny Califf (Aalborg BK/FC Midtjylland, 2008)
A.J. Soares (Viking, 2015-16)
363 Greg Vanney (Bastia, 2003)
360 Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège, 2004)
Tim Ream (Fulham, 2019)
359 Jonathan Spector (Birmingham, 2015)
352 Clarence Goodson (Brøndby, 2011)
Babajide Ogunbiyi (Viborg, 2014-15)
351 A.J. Soares (Viking, 2015)
347 Antonee Robinson (Wigan, 2020)
346 Sergiño Dest (Ajax, 2019)
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham, 2015)
339 Oguchi Onyewu (Sporting CP, 2011)
336 Geoff Cameron (Stoke City, 2015)
330 Jay DeMerit (Watford, 2006)
328 Gregg Berhalter (1860 Munich, 2008)
327 Cory Gibbs (Feyenoord 2005)
325 Gregg Berhalter (Energie Cottbus, 2006)
- Greg Seltzer
