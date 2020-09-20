Sunday, September 20, 2020

Molto McBene!

To say that Weston McKennie enjoyed a very solid Serie A debut would be an understatement. The US midfielder damn near scored twice and, more importantly, made sure to find the ball throughout his full shift. That's is intensely vital for a Juventus side that came out in a 5-2-3 set, and his contributions were key to their 3-0 victory over Sampdoria. Have a look at his day...













- Greg Seltzer

