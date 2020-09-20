Molto McBene!

To say that Weston McKennie enjoyed a very solid Serie A debut would be an understatement. The US midfielder damn near scored twice and, more importantly, made sure to find the ball throughout his full shift. That's is intensely vital for a Juventus side that came out in a 5-2-3 set, and his contributions were key to their 3-0 victory over Sampdoria. Have a look at his day...
McKennie's Juventus debut. 🔥pic.twitter.com/VBmoWPxHgS— Forza Juventus Videos (@ForzaJuveVids) September 20, 2020
Weston McKennie vs. Sampdoria:— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) September 20, 2020
90 Minutes Played
94 Touches
6 Duels Won
4/5 Long Balls Completed
4 Tackles Completed
3 Shots (2 on Target)
3 Interceptions
2 Clearances
1 Dribble Completed
1 Key Pass
Excellent debut from the 22 year old. Awesome to see 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/quEkhU3ar2
Greg Seltzer
