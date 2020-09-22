Tuesday, September 22, 2020

No Surprise Here

With the player pool stretched across both hemispheres and a profusely disappointing inability to get COVID-19 under any decent measure of control at home greatly hampering Americans' travel eligibility, the USMNT has been left with no choice but to sit out October's international break. There will be one more FIFA window for friendlies in November, but at this point, I'm not hopeful that we'll see the Nats play again in 2020. 





- Greg Seltzer

