Roar Bacon!

Admittedly, only Blues fans will understand the original meaning behind the post title, but that's not really important. What's important is that Aron Jóhannsson simply can't stop scoring. He slid in at the back door to temporarily put Hammarby up on Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg in what would end up a 2-2 share. It was the forward's fourth goal in the last three games, and his sixth in Bajen's last seven league tilts. Roar on, Bacon, indeed.
Johannsson! Hammarby återtar ledningen pic.twitter.com/nMJcXeYbJj— Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) September 13, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
