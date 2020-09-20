Sunday, September 20, 2020

Sabbi-Toothed Tiger

New Odense BK striker Emmanuel Sabbi grabbed his first goal for the club on Sunday, nodding home the 1-1 leveler against FC Nordsjælland. In just his second match for The Striped, the American came quite close on two other fine attempts at goal to earn Man of the Match from the home fans.









- Greg Seltzer

