Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Spare No Efford

I'll get today's stat update posted in a spell, but first we need to tidy up some weekend business from the Jupiler League (which takes its sweet time posting highlight reels). The story of Waasland-Beveren attacker Joe Efford keeps getting better and better (even as his club's fortunes get worse). On Sunday, he bagged his second of the young season to open a 3-2 loss at Beerschot. 









- Greg Seltzer



Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)