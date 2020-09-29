I'll get today's stat update posted in a spell, but first we need to tidy up some weekend business from the Jupiler League (which takes its sweet time posting highlight reels). The story of Waasland-Beveren attacker Joe Efford keeps getting better and better (even as his club's fortunes get worse). On Sunday, he bagged his second of the young season to open a 3-2 loss at Beerschot.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Spare No Efford
