And that's a winner.

Hoping to have one of those "every touch" clips for Gio Reyna's three-assist showing that took Borussia Dortmund to victory on Saturday, but first let's tip a cap to Niko Gioacchini for his lone goal decider against Amiens. Maaan, this is one defenses hate to give up, but it's also well-taken, his second of the young campaign and tentatively boosted the home side to the top of the table.
Nick Gioacchini’s goal for Caen against Amiens. Nice first time finish. Off to a pretty decent start in Ligue 2 with 2 goals in 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Vu60C8f8d6— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) October 3, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
