Saturday, October 3, 2020

And that's a winner.

Hoping to have one of those "every touch" clips for Gio Reyna's three-assist showing that took Borussia Dortmund to victory on Saturday, but first let's tip a cap to Niko Gioacchini for his lone goal decider against Amiens. Maaan, this is one defenses hate to give up, but it's also well-taken, his second of the young campaign and tentatively boosted the home side to the top of the table.








- Greg Seltzer

