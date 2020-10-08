Double-Digits!

I'm going to need to do a thorough check in the morning, but I'm fairly sure this is the first time we've seen 10 Americans registered for the group phase of the Champions League. Of course, some of these guys won't see action and a couple of them likely won't even suit up, but let's not rain on the parade. The crazy thing is, none of these players are past 25, and all but two of them are 22 or younger.
By the way, I am going to try like hell to get to the stadium when Borussia Dortmund visits Zenit. I was hoping Ajax would be drawn into their group, but hey, at least Gio Reyna should be coming to town.
- Greg Seltzer
