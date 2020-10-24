For the second time in five games, Sebastian Soto has bagged a 45-minute brace to lead Telstar to victory, this time a 2-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday night. Let's hope he cuts it out with this Chile flirtation so I don't have to stop following him here.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Double-Dipping
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:31 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, the Netherlands, Videos
