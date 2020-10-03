Saturday, October 3, 2020

Gio-Dynamics

Try to keep it together, folks, but yeah this kid is only 17. It didn't take long for someone to fill my wish with an individual highlight reel of Giovanni Reyna's waltz through Freiburg as if they were tulips. Do enjoy.










- Greg Seltzer

