Gio-Dynamics

Try to keep it together, folks, but yeah this kid is only 17. It didn't take long for someone to fill my wish with an individual highlight reel of Giovanni Reyna's waltz through Freiburg as if they were tulips. Do enjoy.
Gio Reyna v Freiburg
Gio Reyna vs. Freiburg:
80 Minutes Played
89% Passing Accuracy
70 Touches
13 Duels Won
5 Tackles Completed
4 Key Passes
4 Dribbles Completed
3 Fouls Drawn
2 Crosses Completed
1 Shot
3 Assists
He's also the Bundesliga's leading assist provider at the age of 17
- Greg Seltzer
