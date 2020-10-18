Two American forwards in form rang bells again on Sunday, and we'll start with SönderjyskE power forward Haji Wright. He fired a doozy of a winner to send the hosts on their way to a 2-0 triumph over previously perfect early leaders Brøndby. The 22-year-old celebrated his first start by hitting his fourth in five appearances (totalling just 172 minutes, mind you). So yeah, he's one off the top of the Superliga chart at the moment. We may need to go on Golden Boot watch if this keeps up.
It's becoming even more common to see an Aron Jóhannsson goal pop up over the weekend, and they don't get much easier than today's entry. The striker bagged the second in a 4-2 win over Mjällby that lifted Hammarby to within three points of the last Europa League slot. It was his ninth tally in the last 10 games, and he's now just four back of the Allsvenskan scoring leader.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Hot Hands
