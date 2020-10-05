Monday, October 5, 2020

How does one say "off the schneid" in Vietnamese?

First of all, as soon as I typed the post title, I found myself craving a fish sauce caramel pork belly bahn mi. That's all it takes. More to the actual point, I missed this late winner by Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh striker Victor Mansaray the other night. Not only did he halt a seven-game goal drought, the former Sounder also moved his club closer to the Asian Champions League race than they are to the relegation mire (FYI: second and 13th are separated by just nine points with seven games left before the league splits into two playoffs).


 





- Greg Seltzer

