Saturday, October 17, 2020

Lil' help!

It unfortunately did not hold up, but Emmanuel Sabbi bagged the opener in Odense BK's 3-1 loss to defending champs FC Midtjylland. With some terrific marksmanship, he made it two goals in five games since joining his new club. 







- Greg Seltzer

