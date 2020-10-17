Lil' help!

It unfortunately did not hold up, but Emmanuel Sabbi bagged the opener in Odense BK's 3-1 loss to defending champs FC Midtjylland. With some terrific marksmanship, he made it two goals in five games since joining his new club.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 17, 2020
