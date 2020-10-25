So there's playing a lot of Americans, and then there's playing Americans a lot. It's not the same thing, so many of the clubs (including four of five Liga MX entries) from the last list don't appear here.
How does one make this cut? Simple. Let Americans play at least 250 total competitive matches for you. Fourteen have done so thus far, and as you'd probably expect Fulham sits atop the chart. They've had four of our boys work 135 or more contests each.
Unsurprisingly, England and Germany log five teams apiece (though the former's charted quite a bit higher on average). All of Scandinavia only accounts for one, but reinforcement is on the way; four more Jonathan Amon appearances will put FC Nordsjælland in the 250-club.
As usual, the count recognizes all top flights, those select second flights and all top level cups. The clubs marked with asterisks have an active American inflating their totals.
MOST GAMES PLAYED BY AN AMERICAN
813 Fulham*
747 Tijuana*
591 Reading
544 Everton
500 Hannover 96
363 Blackburn
360 Schalke
354 Aston Villa*
327 Stabaek* (includes Bob Bradley's 72 games as manager)
301 Borussia Mönchengladbach
278 Rangers
293 León
286 1860 Munich
253 Eintracht Frankfurt*
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Real Jobs
