Saturday* Scoring

Hey, not every post title has to be clever. The point is we had two more goals from Americans playing abroad on what passes for my Saturday, and here they are.
Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent broke his Bundesliga duck for the season in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. I swear, if this team could create more chances in the run of play, they might be dangrerous.
Josh Sargent gets his first Bundesliga goal this season! pic.twitter.com/lae0iIow7b— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 31, 2020
As alluded to above, this game actually took place on Friday night for most of you, but was more of a breakfast deal for me. In any event, Necaxa winger Alex Zendejas seems to be digging this whole firing a winner thing. He bagged one for the second game in a row, this one coming in stoppage time. Now we just need to get him out of Chivas... right?
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment