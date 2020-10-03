I've run into a few delays finishing up other list updates I was working on, so let's pivot back to the American keepers who played in Europe for a moment. As with the defenders' shutout streak list, this one only applies to regular season league play in top flights and selected second divisions.
While there is no shortage of mentions of Howard, Friedel, Keller and Hahnemann, you'd probably never guess who currently holds the record shutout streak by an American netminder playing in Europe. And just dig how hardcore American keeper were from 2005 until the end of that decade.
LONGEST SHUTOUT STREAK (in minutes)
550 Quentin Westberg (Auxerre, 2018)
518 Tim Howard (Everton, 2008-09)
459 Tim Howard (Everton, 2009)
443 Tim Murray (Honka, 2020)
439 Brad Friedel (Blackburn, 2005)
438 Brad Friedel (Aston Villa, 2009)
436 Tim Howard (Everton, 2008)
402 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2005)
401 Kasey Keller (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 2005)
394 Tim Murray (Honka, 2018)
389 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2005)
383 Brad Friedel (Aston Villa, 2010)
373 Kasey Keller (Leicester City, 1998)
369 Brad Friedel (Aston Villa, 2009)
368 Brad Friedel (Blackburn, 2005)
Tim Howard (Manchester United, 2005)
Tim Howard (Everton, 2010)
367 Tim Howard (Everton, 2007)
359 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2006)
353 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2009)
346 Brad Friedel (Galatasaray, 1996)
340 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2005)
337 Tim Howard (Everton, 2007)
335 Tim Howard (Everton, 2010)
Tim Howard (Everton, 2013)
334 Tim Howard (Everton, 2012)
333 Brad Friedel (Blackburn, 2004)
Tim Howard (Everton, 2013)
328 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2005)
Luis Robles (Kaiserslautern, 2008)
326 Marcus Hahnemann (Reading, 2006)
367 Tim Howard (Everton, 2010)
324 Tim Murray (Honka, 2018)
323 Tim Howard (Everton, 2006)
321 Tim Howard (Everton, 2008)
320 Tim Howard (Everton, 2013)
319 Adin Brown (Aalesund FK, 2007)
Steve Clark (Hönefoss, 2012)
Tim Howard (Everton, 2013)
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 3, 2020
"Shut It Down!"
I've run into a few delays finishing up other list updates I was working on, so let's pivot back to the American keepers who played in Europe for a moment. As with the defenders' shutout streak list, this one only applies to regular season league play in top flights and selected second divisions.
No comments:
Post a Comment