Why did I post this seemingly unspectacular penalty converted by Kei Kamara this past weekend? Well, it's so I can drop a quick stat nerd post that isn't about Americans Abroad for once. Ya see, that goal allowed the nomadic veteran to lap the field for a particular MLS scoring record he holds.
Minnesota United became the eighth league team that Kamara has scored for, putting him two ahead of anyone else and three ahead of the next closest active MLS players.
It's interesting that he waited until October began to add to his record, as the entire month of September saw an unusual amount of players opening accounts for at least their second MLS club. No less than 14 players netted their first league goal for a club that wasn't the first club they scored an MLS goal for - including a five on the same day. Yup, on September 12th, Dax McCarty (fourth MLS club scored for), Brek Shea (fourth), Dom Badji (third), Abu Danladi and Brandon Vazquez (both second) all did the deed.
Anwyay, enough with my fancicul diversions. Here's the top three totals, which are sardine-packed with 23 names.
8 Kei Kamara*
Tied w/ 6
Chad Barrett, Alan Gordon, Atiba Harris, Sebastian Le Toux, Alejandro Moreno, Dominic Oduro, Andy Williams
Tied w/ 5
Quincy Amarikwa, Jeff Cunningham, Dwayne De Rosario, Raul Diaz Arce, Alecko Eskandarian, Herculez Gomez, Chris Henderson, Will Johnson, Dema Kovalenko, Jeff Larentowicz*, Maicon, Patrick Mullins*, Pat Noonan, Sanna Nyassi, Ante Razov
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, October 5, 2020
Smile for the Kamara
