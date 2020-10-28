Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The Boys

These days, I can't help but feel like some international defenses are in for a rude awakening in the not too distant future. On a purely related note, Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic is back in the goals. He came off the bench to apply the capper in Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win at Krasnodar.




We were also treated to Gio Reyna running Borussia Dortmund's show in their 2-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg, which caught the eye of Peter Schmeichel.




- Greg Seltzer

