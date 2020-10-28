These days, I can't help but feel like some international defenses are in for a rude awakening in the not too distant future. On a purely related note, Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic is back in the goals. He came off the bench to apply the capper in Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win at Krasnodar.
Goals, goals, goals 🤩— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 28, 2020
Here are today's Top 3 Golazo's of the day from the Golazo Show ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W0ryAlZkFe
We were also treated to Gio Reyna running Borussia Dortmund's show in their 2-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg, which caught the eye of Peter Schmeichel.
From Dortmund, @Pschmeichel1 was full of praise for @USMNT rising star Giovanni Reyna and of course, @Carra23 had something to say 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QKBbvjOUuW— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 28, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment