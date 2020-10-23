The Employers

To do this next series of Americans Abroad stat updates took some extra digging, rechecking and rejigging. That last one goes for today's count of the clubs around the globe who've played the most Americans. Most notably, old versions included lower league participations. This one does not, which excludes teams like Elversberg and KoPS, and costs Ljungskile sole possession of second place.
One old version even imcluded all players ever signed by the clubs, including current prospects and others who never actually made a first team appearance. There's none of that here. Only guys who played league or cup game that meets the usual stat count standard (all top flights, select second flights, yada yada) are included here.
And be warned that the leaders are seemingly set to increase their perch cushion; Tijuana has dressed young American keeper Benny Díaz several times, so I'm guessing he'll make a Copa MX breakthrough sooner or later.
All that out of the way, here's your top 10 foreign outposts for our boys...
14 Tijuana
Fernando Arce, Paul Arriola, Edgar Castillo, Joe Corona, Gregory Garza, Hérculez Gómez, Alejandro Guido, Carlos López, Amando Moreno, Michael Orozco, John Requejo, Esteban Rodríguez, Rubio Rubin, Brandon Vázquez
11 Fulham
Caros Bocanegra, Luca de la Torre, Clint Dempsey, Marcus Hahnemann, Emerson Hyndman, Eddie Johnson, Kasey Keller, Eddie Lewis, Brian McBride, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson
11 Ljungskile
Colin Burns, Charlie Campbell, Patrick Hopkins, Alex Horwath, Zac Lubin, Pat McMahon, Ryan Miller, Aaron Nichols, Nick Noble, Michael Thomas, Paul Tracy
10 Stabæk
Bob Bradley (manager), Ricardo Clark, Sean Cunningham, Mix Diskerud, Romain Gall, Cole Grossman, Chris Henderson, Andrew Jacobsen, Rubio Rubin, Michael Stephens
8 Ararat Yerevan
Erik Chaney, Bryan de la Fuente, Victor Garza, Christian King, Kyrian Nwabueze, Darryl Odom, Moises Orozco, Jamel Wallace
8 Rangers
DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Alejandro Bedoya, Maurice Edu, Emerson Hyndman, Matt Polster, Claudio Reyna, Gedion Zelalem
8 St. Pauli
Paul Caligiuri, Leon Flach, Cory Gibbs, Joe Gyau, Ian Joy, Dema Kovalenko, Michael Mason, Fafà Picault
7 Hannover 96
DaMarcus Beasley, Conor Casey, Steve Cherundolo, Clint Mathis, Sebastian Soto, Bobby Wood, Sal Zizzo
7 Necaxa
Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Arce, Sonny Guadarrama, Alexandre González, Daniel Hernández, Benji Joya, Dominic Kinnear
7 Puebla
DaMarcus Beasley, Edgar Castillo, Hérculez Gómez, Daniel Hernández, Michael Orozco, José Francisco Torres, Martín Vásquez
7 Santos Laguna
Ventura Alvarado, Edgar Castillo, Hérculez Gómez, Sonny Guadarrama, Benji Joya, Adrián Ruelas, Jorge Villafaña
7 Tigres
Jonathan Bornstein, Edgar Castillo, Victor Garza, Hérculez Gómez, Tab Ramos, Luis Silva, José Francisco Torres
7 Wolfsburg
John Anthony Brooks, Chad Deering, Kamani Hill, Fabian Johnson, Mike Lapper, Brian McBride, Claudio Reyna
Today, we looked at how many. Tomorrow, we count how many games.
- Greg Seltzer
