When I get a sinister headacher, it just seems best to try to sleep it off. I mean, why be awake if you're going to be in nasty pain? That happened Sunday, so I have a little bit of catch up to play here. Here are your weekend AA goals...
We'll start in Denmark, where the league is having no luck keeping up with Haji Wright physically. The SönderjyskE bruiser now has five tallies in six Superliga games (good for a share of the league lead) after bagging his third winner of the young season for a 2-1 win at Randers FC.
Across the water in Sweden... well, you probably know what happened. Yep, Aron Jóhannsson scored for the eighth time in the last eight games to cap off a 3-1 Hammarby win at Östersund FK. At this point, you can practically set a watch by it.
Finally, we head down to Mexico, where I've decided to include suddenly blooming Necaxa winger Alex Zendejas in our AA counts. For now, anyway. The longtime US youth international is on loan from Chivas Guadalajara, who of course insist all their players suit up for EL Tri. The 22-year-old does have one friendly cap for Mexico's Under-21 side, but as far as I'm aware has not sealed his international fate with a FIFA switch. Until he does (or, well, I learn that he did), this weekend golazo winner at Querétaro counts.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The Weekend Treble
